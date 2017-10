CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Quinta Villa Apartments.

Police say Lloyd Street and Mapoles Street have been closed at First Avenue.

Crestview PD says the shooting victim, who drove away from the scene with an unknown number of wounds, was transported by Okaloosa County EMS.

The CPD SWAT team is securing the area as officers search for the shooter or shooters in the vicinity of the complex.

