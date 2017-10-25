Body Found Washed Ashore in Port of Pensacola Identified

J.B. BIUNNO By and Published:

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The body that was found washed ashore in the Port of Pensacola earlier this month has been identified.

Pensacola Police tell News 5’s Bryant Clerkley that the body is that of 24-year-old Santiago Pedro Sandoval.  The medical examiner is still trying to determine an exact cause of death.

Sandoval’s body was discovered by a kayaker on October 12. He reportedly went missing on or before October 3.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office posted about Sandoval’s disappearance on October 10:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s