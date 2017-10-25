Body Found Washed Ashore in Port of Pensacola Identified

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The body that was found washed ashore in the Port of Pensacola earlier this month has been identified.

Pensacola Police tell News 5’s Bryant Clerkley that the body is that of 24-year-old Santiago Pedro Sandoval. The medical examiner is still trying to determine an exact cause of death.

Sandoval’s body was discovered by a kayaker on October 12. He reportedly went missing on or before October 3.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office posted about Sandoval’s disappearance on October 10: