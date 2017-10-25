4-Year-Old Boy Hit and Dragged Under Minivan, Men Use Jack to Free Him

Associated Press Published:

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — A 4-year-old boy hit and dragged under a minivan near a school in suburban Denver was rescued after two men used a jack to free the pre-schooler.

Police in Westminster say the boy was with an adult and other family members when he was hit in a crosswalk Wednesday morning. The crosswalk didn’t have a crossing guard.

A man who saw the crash, Aldo Ocegueda, says his brother used the jack to lift the vehicle while he helped pull the boy out.

Police say the boy didn’t seem to be seriously hurt but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver, who stayed at the scene, was cited for careless driving resulting in injury and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

