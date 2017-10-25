$30,000 in Gold and Silver Bars Stolen During Burglary in Baldwin County

PERDIDO, Ala. (WKRG) — About $30,000 worth of gold and silver coins and bars were recovered after being stolen in Perdido.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Oct. 20, deputies responded to a residence in Perdido to investigate a report of a burglary. The victim reported gold and silver coins and bars, along with several firearms, were missing from his home.

The sheriff’s office later identified 18-year-old Devin Lee Miller as a suspect.

Miller was located and contacted on a traffic stop and was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

Investigators say that Miller was interviewed and confessed to being responsible for stealing the gold and silver from the residence. At the time of the arrest, Miller was found with six 1-ounce gold bars in his pocket, BCSO says.

As a result of the investigation, the gold bars and coins, along with two firearms, were recovered and returned to the victim.

Authorities say Miller has been charged with Burglary Third Degree and is currently being held at the Baldwin County Corrections Center with no bond.

