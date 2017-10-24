Yellow Fever Vaccine Unavailable Because of Production Delays

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sanofi Pasteur, the only US manufacturer of the yellow fever vaccine, announced Tuesday the YF-Vax is no longer available.

The shortage comes from delays in the production process. According to Mobile County Health Department, the last dose was given about three weeks ago and in Baldwin County, the last dose was given two weeks ago.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the making of another yellow fever vaccine, Stamaril. Currently, the vaccine is registered and distributed in more than 70 countries.

According to a press release from the Mobile County Health Department, the only location with Stamaril available is Jefferson County Department of Health. They are located at 1400 Sixth Avenue South, Birmingham 35233.

Two additional locations are available in Louisiana: Passport Health, at 3621 Ridgelake Drive, Suite 206, Metairie 70002 and Ochsner Clinic Foundation at 1514 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans 70121.