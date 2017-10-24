Woman Finds Coyote in her Backyard in Broad Daylight

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — For months, News 5 has received reports of coyote sightings and reports of them harming residents’ pets and sightings are being reported all across the Gulf Coast.

WKRG Facebook Fan, Terri Cason, sent us photos of a coyote in her backyard in Laguna Keys in Gulf Shores. She said it showed up around 2:30 p.m. on Monday and didn’t seem to be afraid of her.

This comes just a week after sightings of coyotes were reported along the Eastern Shore.

The Coastal Operations Manager for Orange Beach, Wade Stevens, says he hasn’t received reports of coyotes harming pets in recent months but the city is always working to control the coyote population.

He says they’re all over the city; along the beach, residential areas, canal road and have been spotted in many other areas.

Stevens says he sees several common themes when pets go missing. “Typically the pet is off leash, the pet is unattended d, it’s usually after hours in the dark, usually in an uncontrolled or unfenced area.”

The main message? The coyotes aren’t leaving so we need to find a way to get along. “We’re never going to eliminate any kind of nuisance species whether that be raccoons in your trash, coyotes in your yard. it’s always going to be an issue so we’re going to have to coexist with them,” says Stevens.

Stevens says Ono Island is starting a new program with USDA Aphis Wildlife Services to control its coyote population which also affects orange beach. That work is scheduled to begin this week.

