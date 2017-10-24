University of Florida student falls from balcony, dies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A 20-year-old University of Florida student fell from a third-floor balcony at an apartment complex and died.

Lt. Paris Owens tells local news outlets that witnesses called police when they saw Ian Burns fall shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

An incident report says Burns was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital. It didn’t indicate when he died.

The report also didn’t say how Burns fell.

No further details were immediately available.

