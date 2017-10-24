U.S. Highway 90 Clear after Log Truck Accident in Baldwin County

By Published:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — After being closed for most of the afternoon, U.S. Highway 90 has been re-opened in Baldwin County at County Road 87.

Around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon a log truck lost its load. Dozens of logs spilled onto the roadway forcing east and westbound travelers to detour through a gas station parking lot.

State troopers are investigating the cause of the accident. No one was injured.

Another truck and trailer arrived a couple of hours after the accident and the logs were loaded and the roadway cleared by five o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

