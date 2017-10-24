Ted Cruz Announces Endorsement of U.S. Senate Candidate Roy Moore

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Senator Ted Cruz announced his endorsement of Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

In the following statement, Cruz said he needed principled conservatives like Judge Moore as allies in Washington, D.C:

“This December, the People of Alabama have a clear choice. They can choose a liberal Democrat, who will stand with Chuck Schumer to raise taxes, weaken our military, open our border, and undermine our constitutional rights. Or, they can choose to elect Judge Roy Moore, a conservative who will proudly defend Alabama values. I strongly urge the voters to elect Judge Roy Moore. Judge Moore has a lifelong passion for the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and he has the courage of his convictions. In the Senate, we need reinforcements; we desperately need strong conservatives who will stand up to the Washington status quo. Please join me in supporting Judge Moore on December 12.”

Judge Moore welcomed Senator Cruz’s support and said he looked forward to working with Cruz to achieve tax reform for American families and to strengthen the U.S. military.

“Ted Cruz has been a stalwart defender of our constitutional rights,” Moore remarked. “I appreciate his strong endorsement and I look forward to collaborating with him on proposals to strengthen the U.S. military, cut spending, and lower taxes on American families and businesses.”