South Alabama Eyes Third-Straight Conference Win

MOBILE, Ala. – “It’s funny how human nature is, you lose to Ole Miss and Oklahoma State and you’re 0-2 and everybody has their head down,” said head coach Joey Jones.

“We want to put in everybody’s mind that the beginning of the season, we lost those games, we’re a completely different team,” said defensive lineman Sean Brown.

Wins over Troy and ULM, it’s a good time to be a member of at South Alabama Football team.

“We’re playing with a swagger and confidence that we haven’t played with yet and that’s a huge thing for us,” said wide receiver Jordan McCray.

“When we play together it’s fun. That Troy win, it was a rivalry game, very dominating, that was the best our defense has played all season. When we play together we can’t be stopped,” said Brown.

One player you can always count on having fun on the field, Sun Belt co-Defensive Player of the week Jeremy Reaves.

“In run sets he comes down with force I’ve never seen. I’ve played with somebody that comes down with force like that. I know he knows his job,” Brown said during Monday’s press conference.

Earning Sun Belt honors though doesn’t stop your coach from giving you a hard time.

“The fumble return for 90 yards… I told him – that was an offensive lineman that ran you down – he said – no that was the quarterback,” joked coach Jones.

Now the Jags have their eyes set on a third straight win, next in their sites, a Thursday game against Georgia State

While most coaches complain about playing on a short week, Joey Jones is actually a fan..

“I think it forces you as a coach to narrow things down, we can’t put too much in, let’s have, not a minimized game plan but a shortened game plan and let’s go execute,” said Jones.

The Jags are right in the thick of things in the Sun Belt standings, and have a chance to move up Thursday night against Georgia State.