Scam Alert: Beware of Fake Revenue Workers in Mobile County

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is warning everyone about a possible scam in which people may pretend to be with the Revenue Commission in order to collect money from victims.

The sheriff’s office shared a message from someone who lives in the Irvington area who says someone showed up at their house and tried to convince them that they owed taxes.

The Revenue Commission does not send people out to collect money in person like this.

The man was carrying a clipboard with official looking documents, and he was driving a white truck that looked like a city vehicle, according to the post.

The person who posted the message says the tax office told them it had received multiple complaints of this happening in the area.

Here’s the full message that the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook: