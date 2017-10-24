Police Officer Helps Child Left at School Celebrate His Birthday

By Published:
(Grand Bay Police Department)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKRG) — A Green Bay police officer helped make a little boy’s birthday a bit more special after no one picked him up after school.

According to a Facebook post by the Green Bay Police Department, Officer Darryl Robinson responded to a local elementary school for a child that was not picked up at the end of the school day.

Police said the child’s parent was in jail and didn’t know of any other family members to contact.

It was also the child’s birthday.

According to GBPD, the owner of a local McDonald’s gives officers free cheeseburger coupons to hand out, so Officer Robinson took the boy for a meal at McDonald’s and a ride around in the police car for his birthday.

Family was eventually located and the boy was dropped off.

GBPD thanked Officer Robinson on their Facebook post for taking some extra time to celebrate the child’s birthday. “We are proud to have him as part of the GBPD team!”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s