Police Officer Helps Child Left at School Celebrate His Birthday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKRG) — A Green Bay police officer helped make a little boy’s birthday a bit more special after no one picked him up after school.

According to a Facebook post by the Green Bay Police Department, Officer Darryl Robinson responded to a local elementary school for a child that was not picked up at the end of the school day.

Police said the child’s parent was in jail and didn’t know of any other family members to contact.

It was also the child’s birthday.

According to GBPD, the owner of a local McDonald’s gives officers free cheeseburger coupons to hand out, so Officer Robinson took the boy for a meal at McDonald’s and a ride around in the police car for his birthday.

Family was eventually located and the boy was dropped off.

GBPD thanked Officer Robinson on their Facebook post for taking some extra time to celebrate the child’s birthday. “We are proud to have him as part of the GBPD team!”