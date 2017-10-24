Officer Involved Car Accident in Bayou La Batre

WKRG Staff Published:

Bayou La Batre, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayou La Batre police are investigating an accident involving an officer on Highway 188.

The accident involved what appears to be a city patrol vehicle and a white Toyota Prius.

According to News 5 crews on the scene, the Prius was driving into the left turn lane on 188 when the patrol vehicle was apparently trying to initiate a traffic stop and tried to make a u-turn.

The driver of the Prius was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Officers on the scene say it appears the injuries were not serious.

