Mississippi National Guard unit being deployed in 2018

Airmen of the Mississippi Air National Guard's 183d Airlift Squadron, 172d Airlift Wing, secure a vehicle inside a C-17 Globemaster III at Thompson Field in Flowood, Miss., Sept. 28, 2017. More than 200 Mississippi Guardsmen are deploying to assist #hurricanerelief efforts in #PuertoRico and the U.S. #VirginIslands. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Tynes)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – About 4,200 Mississippi National Guard soldiers will be mobilized starting in 2018, including a nine-month deployment to Kuwait.

A guard news release Monday says the soldiers are from the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, based in Tupelo.

The brigade will go to Fort Bliss, Texas, in the spring and then to Kuwait for Operation Spartan Shield. The guard says the operation is to “deter and react to possible threats within the Middle East.”

This will be the unit’s third deployment to the Middle East since 2001.

The 155th commander, Col. Doug Ferguson, says the brigade “stands ready to deploy for any mission within Mississippi or abroad.”

Its Mississippi battalion headquarters in McComb, Senatobia, Starkville, Amory, Monticello and Meridian. It also has a battalion based in Kansas City, Kansas.

