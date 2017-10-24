Missing Thomasville Man Last Seen In Prichard

PRICHARD, Alabama (WKRG) – Thomasville police are asking for help locating Alan Adams who was last seen in Prichard October 19. A friend of Adams told police he dropped Adams off on highway 45 near the I-65 interchange around 3 p.m.

Police describe Adams as a “homebody” and someone who would not typically stay away from Thomasville for this long. Family members tell News 5 Adams usually calls them every day and they have not heard from him since he went missing.

Foul play was not initially suspected, but police say concern is growing.

“The more time passes, the more concern we have,” says Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey.

Thomasville police are working in conjunction with Prichard and Mobile Police Departments to find Adams.

Family members say Adams goes by the nickname “A5.” They say he has a noticeable injury to his right eye.

If you see Adams, you’re asked to call local police or Thomasville Police at (334) 636-2174.