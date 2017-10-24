Missing Teenager: Father Pleads For Help On Facebook

Tyler Forney, 17, was last seen Friday night in West Mobile.

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) The father of a missing teenager in Mobile is pleading for help finding his son.

Frank Andre shared his son’s photo on Facebook. The post has been shared nearly 4,000 times in 12 hours.

Tyler Forney, 17, was last seen around midnight Friday at Hillcrest and Old Shell Roads, according to his father.

Forney is an eleventh grader at Davidson High School and participates in the engineering program. He is also a percussionist at St. Joseph Catholic Church and Mt. Zion Baptist Church, his father tells News 5.

 

 

