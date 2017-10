MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following statement is from Charlette Solis with the Mobile Police Department,

The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate missing person 52-year-old Donald Carman Runderson. Runderson has been reported missing by his cousin. He has not been heard from since Sept. 7, 2017. His family says it is highly unusual for him to not maintain contact. Anyone with information is asked to call 251-208-7211. Description of Runderson: Black male, 5’7, 165 lbs