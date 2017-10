CODEN, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect who jumped into a canal in an attempt to escape.

David Merchant has an outstanding warrant for a 2011 criminal mischief charge, according to court records.

A search is currently underway near Highway 188 and Georgia Avenue, near Alabama Port, in the southern portion of Mobile County.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this page as we get new information.