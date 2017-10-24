Man guilty in crash that killed couple, unborn baby

Associated Press Published:

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man faces up to 45 years in prison for crashing into a mobile home and killing a sleeping couple and their unborn baby.

News outlets report that a Manatee County jury found 38-year-old Christian Crawford guilty earlier this month of three counts of DUI manslaughter and DUI with property damage. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Authorities say Crawford had cocaine and marijuana in his system in April 2015 when he crashed his SUV through a fence at the Lone Oak Mobile Home Park. The vehicle slammed into the home of 21-year-old Ivan Carlos and 18-year-old Brenda Aviles-Pena, who was nine months pregnant.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

