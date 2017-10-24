LIVE Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Ala, (WKRG) —

5:30 a.m. As you grab a jacket it out the door here on this early Tuesday were looking good on the Bayway and Causeway and through the tunnels. We do have an accident on I-65 Northbound around the 31 mile marker that’s near the Highway 225 exit in Baldwin County. Two tractor-trailers have collided; one ran into the back of the other and the inside Lane is blocked right now and one of the tractor trailers looks to be totaled. That’s Northbound I-65 there getting into Baldwin County there from Mobile. Expect heavy delays as a result of this accident is the morning progresses. For right now no problems on the Panhandle.

5:07 a.m. As you grab a jacket and head out the door here on this early Tuesday, traffic is moving along well. No accidents or delays on the Bayway or Causeway. We’re looking good through the both the Bankhead and George Wallace tunnel. In Mobile, both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents to start the day. We’re looking good through Baldwin County and on the Panhandle everything looks good according to Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol.