Grand Bay Fire District Seeks Rate Increase

GRAND BAY, Alabama (WKRG) – The Grand Bay Fire district has filed a petition to increase its service charge from $35.00 per year to $70.00 per year. Probate Judge Don Davis has set a vote for November 7, 2017.

The Board of Trustees for the Grand Bay Fire District filed a Petition for Increase in Service Charge on October 2, 2017 . The petition requests the Judge of Probate conduct an election for the approval or rejection of an increase in the service charge assessed for the Grand Bay Fire District. The increase in service charge assessed would be from the amount of $35.00 per year to the amount of $70.00 per year per residence/business, less and except residences exempt from property taxes under Acts 48 and 91. The petition is available for public inspection at the Election Center, Probate Court, 151 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, during normal business hours. The election will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, from 7:00a.m. until 7:00p.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church, 12581 Saeger Road, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541. Only those registered voters living within the boundaries of the Grand Bay Fire District are eligible to vote.