Free Sushi Day at P.F. Chang’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — P.F. Chang’s is rolling out free sushi for one day only!

On Thursday, October 26th, dine-in and get one complimentary California or Spicy Tuna roll.

P.F. Chang’s says on the website that they first launched Free Sushi Day in 2016, handing rolling over 98,600 California and Spicy Tuna rolls in 212 restaurants.

Since they received such an incredible response, they’re doing it again this year.

All locations are offering the deal, excluding:
– International locations
– Airport locations
– Atlantic City
– Locations in Hawaii
– New restaurants opening in Cerritos, CA
– Rochester Hills, MI
– Corte Madera, CA
– Brandon, FL

 

