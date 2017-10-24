Father of missing Texas toddler now says she choked on milk

DALLAS (AP) – The father of a missing 3-year-old North Texas girl has changed his story, saying she choked while drinking milk at 3 a.m. and that he took her body outside after he believed she had died.

Wesley Mathews, who adopted Sherin Mathews from India, presented his new story after going to the Richardson Police Department with his lawyer on Monday afternoon.

Richardson Police are still waiting Tuesday for confirmation that the body of a small child found Sunday morning in a culvert about half a mile from the Mathews’ home is Sherin. Investigators have said that they believe it is.

The new version of events is detailed in Mathews’ arrest warrant. He was arrested Monday and charged with felony injury to a child.

