EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Evergreen Police Department is seeking information on the where abouts of a wanted suspect.

Sameria Stroughn is a suspect in several burglaries.

She is described as a black female, 5’4, 140 pounds, short black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in the Evergreen area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Evergreen Police at (251)578-1111.