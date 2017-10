HOUSTON, TX. (KPRC) — Three University of Houston students are going to the World Series for free, thanks to Ellen Degeneres.

A huge crowd gathered at the University on Tuesday to see the talk show host.

She said on twitter that attendees should “wear the biggest outfit for a chance to win.”

Three friends won tickets to Game 4 in Houston on Saturday.

Tuesday’s taping and ticket giveaway will air Wednesday at 3 p.m. on “The Ellen Degeneres Show.”