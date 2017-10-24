Delicious Fundraiser Planned for Magic Moments

Mobile, AL (WKRG) – Next weekend, you can enjoy a delicious smoked Boston Butt and help raise money for the Magic Moments Gulf Coast Council. Magic Moments is a non-profit organization that grants gifts to children in Alabama who suffer from chronic life-threatening diseases.

You can order smoked Boston Butts in two flavors- Brown Sugar Sweet or Cajun Spice for $40 each.Orders may be placed through Wednesday, November 1. You will be able to pick up your order on Friday, November 3rd at Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner.

To place an order by phone, call 251-232-4101 or email Sharon.stokes@childrensal.org

All proceeds will go to Magic Moments, which is the only wish-granting organization where money raised here stays here to help children in the state of Alabama.

You can learn more about Magic Moments online and on Facebook.