Council Member Calls Communications Problems ‘Systemic’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile City Council members are talking about a communications problem they say has been ongoing with the administration of Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

The longest-serving current council member, Fred Richardson, says he believes the lack of communication between the Mayor’s office and the council is systemic. Richardson says he has a file full of unfulfilled requests for information from the administration. He’s not alone. Councilman John Williams says he also has not received timely information.

“In the last four years, we have had times when it was completely impossible to achieve the results that we wanted to achieve at the time we wanted to achieve them, based on the availability of information,” says Williams.

But City Council President Gina Gregory says she has spoken to the Mayor and his chief of staff about making requests for information from council members a priority. She says sometimes requests from council members require the Mayor’s office or department heads to compile information, which can take time.

Richardson believes he may be able to solve some of the problems if he is elected President of the council. A vote among council members is expected on November 6th on who will lead the council in the next term.

Mayor Stimpson was in Washington Tuesday and was not at the City Council meeting.