Change in City Council Leadership Possible in November

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Members of the Mobile City Council may consider new leadership later this month. A change could put the longest-serving member of the city council as president of the council when they vote on leadership positions in two weeks.

This is a story from Mobile’s Lagniappe. The paper is reporting some members are concerned by what they see as a lack of communication with from Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office.

Fred Richardson could potentially challenge Gina Gregory for the position of city council president. Richardson was re-elected to what he said will be his final term this past summer. After the retirement of longtime city council president Reggie Copeland, Richardson had expected to be voted in as council president after serving for many years as council VP. Council members chose Gina Gregory instead.

A vote on leadership positions is expected on November 6th according to the paper.