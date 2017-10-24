Caught On Camera: 12-Year Old Boy Struck By Lightning

CBS Published:

MISIONES, Argentina (CBS) — In Misiones it was raining heavily and a twelve-year old boy was playing in the rain with an umbrella when a violent lightning bolt struck him in the middle of his patio. Unbelievably the child was not killed.

The images, taken by the mother of the victim, Carolina Kotur, show the exact moment in which the electric shock hit and the reaction of frightened boy and mother.

Miraculously the child is out of danger. The mother explained that just that morning she was calming her daughter’s fear of lightning. When the person helping her with the cleaning told her that her son was playing in the courtyard with an umbrella. Carolina decided to film him because he was “making a joke” and was filming just the lightning struck.

