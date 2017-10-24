Castlen Elementary Third Grade on Kidcam

By Published: Updated:
Castlen ES 3rd Grade

The weather was grand today in Grand Bay. I know because I had a visit to Castlen Elementary School. The third grade has been studying weather, along with geology, oceanography, and astronomy.

The big topic today was lightning but I got a lot of questions about hurricanes and tornadoes too. We not only talked science, we did science. I had assistance from Caleb, Abby, Brooklynn, and Arian, along with some of their other classmates. They all get the Alan Sealls of Approval. Thanks to Ms. Seaman for coordinating.

Alan Sealls, News 5

