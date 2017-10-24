MPD Release Identities in Fatal Single Vehicle Crash

UPDATE October 24, 2017 11:15 a.m.
Mobile Police have released the names of the victims who died in the single vehicle crash at Calloway-Smith Middle School.
The driver of the vehicle was 82-year old Ernest McCoy Diamond. Diamond was accompanied by 60-year old Sidney Foster.
The cause of the accident is still unknown at this time, but speed is believed to be a factor.
UPDATE
Two people died Saturday afternoon when a vehicle flipped over after crashing into a brick wall at Calloway-Smith Middle School. It happened just after 12:30 p.m.
According to Mobile Police Assistant Chief Clay Godwin, the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but a preliminary report reveals it may have been caused by a medical issue.
Godwin says the White Nissan Sentra was traveling east bound on Beauregard Street when the driver lost control and hit a brick wall. One person was ejected from the car. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police department is investigating a serious crash that happened Saturday afternoon at Calloway-Smith Middle School on Beauregard Street. The vehicle has crashed into a brick wall.
It appears the vehicle flipped over after colliding into the brick wall. When News 5 arrived to the scene an ambulance was seen leaving; however, injuries are unknown at this time.
