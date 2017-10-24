MPD Release Identities in Fatal Single Vehicle Crash

UPDATE October 24, 2017 11:15 a.m.

Mobile Police have released the names of the victims who died in the single vehicle crash at Calloway-Smith Middle School.

The driver of the vehicle was 82-year old Ernest McCoy Diamond. Diamond was accompanied by 60-year old Sidney Foster.

The cause of the accident is still unknown at this time, but speed is believed to be a factor.

UPDATE

Two people died Saturday afternoon when a vehicle flipped over after crashing into a brick wall at Calloway-Smith Middle School. It happened just after 12:30 p.m.

According to Mobile Police Assistant Chief Clay Godwin, the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but a preliminary report reveals it may have been caused by a medical issue.

Godwin says the White Nissan Sentra was traveling east bound on Beauregard Street when the driver lost control and hit a brick wall. One person was ejected from the car. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

He says they can not release names because they still have notified all family members.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police department is investigating a serious crash that happened Saturday afternoon at Calloway-Smith Middle School on Beauregard Street. The vehicle has crashed into a brick wall.

It appears the vehicle flipped over after colliding into the brick wall. When News 5 arrived to the scene an ambulance was seen leaving; however, injuries are unknown at this time.

News 5 has made several calls to the Mobile Police Department to learn additional information.