PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are reporting a truck has struck Oliver’s Gift Shop.

#breaking PPD on scene of crash at Blount and MLK. Vehicle struck house, gas leaking. Intersection is closed. — Pensacola Police (@PensacolaPolice) October 24, 2017

The intersection of Blount and MLK has been closed due to a gas leak; however gas has since been shut off.

Truck struck Oliver’s Gift Shop. Gas has been shut off. — Pensacola Police (@PensacolaPolice) October 24, 2017

Mike Wood with Pensacola Police says the crash may have been medical related. No injuries have been reported from inside the gift shop.