Badgers and Jags Come Together for Hurricane Relief

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When fans hear the NCAA has issued a ruling, they likely fear the worst but that’s not the case here.

“The NCAA passed a rule this year that said, if teams wanted to get together they’d allow an extra exhibition game if they’d donate all the proceeds to hurricane relief efforts,” said Spring Hill coach Aaron Niven.

From Texas to Florida and along our Gulf Coast, many have been affected by the recent storms.

“I mean I have friends that are in Houston that were removed from their house and they’re still trying to recover,” said coach Niven.

But as is often said, the power of sports can go a long way in helping the healing process.

“When you think about last night and Kansas and Missouri play and raised $1.7 million, that’s going to go a long, long way,” said coach Niven.

And Tuesday night’s game was also special for Spring Hill, as they hosted the Jaguars.

“Very seldom does a division 1 school visit a division 2 campus to play a game,” said coach Niven

“You know we’re excited for the challenge, it’ll be great for our young team to put on the road uniform to be in a venue that’ll be really loud as we can tell right now it’s hard to hear,” said South Alabama head coach Matthew Graves.

And while these teams raise money for charity, it’s also an early test for these coaches to see where their teams are at.

“We have a chance to play some new guys for extended minutes tonight and see how they respond with officials, keeping score and being on the road. Sometimes when the lights come on kids do crazy things,” said coach Graves.

Improving their teams…and improving the community.