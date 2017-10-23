Wild Rescue: Deer Pulled From Gulf in Florida

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A beachgoer made a wild rescue from the Gulf on Sunday.

Walton County Sheriff Michael A. Adkinson, Jr. posted a photo of a fawn that was rescued.

The post makes a fun joke that the fawn failed to pay attention to the red flags on Walton County Beaches. A beachgoer rescued the fawn before it drowned.

A deputy then placed the wrapped-up deer inside his truck and waited for Florida Fish and Wildlife to arrive so they could relocate it.

The post reminds the general public, deputies and FWC are trained to handle these types of scenarios.