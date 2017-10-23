Wild Rescue: Deer Pulled From Gulf in Florida

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff, Michael A. Adkinson, Jr.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A beachgoer made a wild rescue from the Gulf on Sunday.

Walton County Sheriff Michael A. Adkinson, Jr. posted a photo of a fawn that was rescued.

The post makes a fun joke that the fawn failed to pay attention to the red flags on Walton County Beaches. A beachgoer rescued the fawn before it drowned.

A deputy then placed the wrapped-up deer inside his truck and waited for Florida Fish and Wildlife to arrive so they could relocate it.

Photo Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff, Michael A. Adkinson, Jr.

The post reminds the general public, deputies and FWC are trained to handle these types of scenarios.

