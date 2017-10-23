WCSO: Man Dies in Suspected Drowning Off Scenic Gulf Drive in Florida

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of an apparent drowning off Scenic Gulf Drive Monday night.

According to WCSO, at 6:44 p.m., deputies responded to a male being pulled out of the water by bystanders near Sandy Cay Drive between Pompano Joe’s and the Okaloosa County line.

South Walton Fire District responded to the scene and the victim was pronounced dead at 6:57 p.m., says WCSO.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a 56-year-old man visiting Walton County from Tennessee. A WCSO Chaplin is responding to provide assistance to the family.