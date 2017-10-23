VIDEO: B.C. Rain Students Rally for Alleged Shooter of 6-Year-Old Girl

Related Coverage Bond Set for Man Arrested After 6-Year-Old Shot by Stray Bullet

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A video has surfaced from B.C. Rain High School, showing students holding a rally in support of a man arrested in the shooting of a 6-year-old girl.

In the video obtained by News 5, speakers with microphones and dozens of students at the rally are chanting, “Free Lil’ E” in the B.C. Rain High School.

News 5 has learned that “Lil’ E” is Eric Blackledge, the man accused of firing the stray bullet that struck 6-year-old Kalaughan Franklin last Monday night. She was treated at the hospital and released, but was said to be in pain for days. Franklin’s mother reached out to News 5 about the rally, saying she was outraged by the fact that it took place.

Multiple videos of the rally have been shared across social media, many with the caption “Free Lil E,” supporting the claim that Blackledge is innocent. The Facebook account belonging to Blackledge shared posts of the rally as well.

The rally was not sanctioned by the Mobile County Public School System. They are investigating the rally and how it managed to happen on school grounds.

“Our procedures were not followed,” said a school official.

Blackledge’s bond was revoked on Monday and he was readmitted to Mobile Metro Jail around 11:30 this morning. He is charged with second-degree assault and discharging of a firearm into an unoccupied building.

