MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 Reporter Kenny Fowler tells us an 18 wheeler overturned near Whistler St and I-165 Service Rd North.

According to Prichard Police the 18-wheeler was carrying crushed vehicles for scrap when the load shifted, causing it to overturn.

Fuel is leaking from the truck. Expect traffic delays and possible detours.

News 5 has a crew heading to the scene.