Tracking the Tropics

By Published:

The tropics are mostly quiet.  There’s an area of clouds and low pressure in the Western Caribbean that we will watch for possible tropical development over the next few days.  Early indications are that even if it develops into a tropical depression or tropical storm, it won’t affect our part of the Gulf Coast.

Here’s the latest information from the National Hurricane Center:

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the western
Caribbean Sea during the next few days. Slow development of this
system is possible thereafter while it moves northwestward to
northward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s