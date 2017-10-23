Tracking the Tropics

The tropics are mostly quiet. There’s an area of clouds and low pressure in the Western Caribbean that we will watch for possible tropical development over the next few days. Early indications are that even if it develops into a tropical depression or tropical storm, it won’t affect our part of the Gulf Coast.

Here’s the latest information from the National Hurricane Center:

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the western

Caribbean Sea during the next few days. Slow development of this

system is possible thereafter while it moves northwestward to

northward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.