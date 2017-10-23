Sketch Released of Child Found Dead on Beach

GALVESTON, Texas (CNN) – Police in Texas are investigating a mysterious and disturbing case in Galveston. A young boy found dead Friday on a local beach.

Authorities say no one in the area has reported a missing child recently. Investigators’ best lead – a composite sketch based on the recollection of a person who said they saw the child walking on the beach.

Suspicions rose about a boy, his death, and how he got to the beach.

Dorenda Mcadory, a mom her self, says its strange. “It sounds really strange to me.”

Strange because steps away amid the dunes and marsh, near Seawall and 7th police uncovered a boy’s body.

Since Friday, not much else is known about him, who took care of him, his parents, anyone, anything, that could help crack the case.

Capt. Joshua says, “She was able to render a sketch of this child.” Sunday, Galveston Police released a composite sketch of the boy, drawn by renown forensic sketch artist Lois Gibson.

Gibson is also hoping the sketch does something. She says, “I want to reach out to that grandmother or the relative or the mommy or the daddy or some neighbor. Somebody who knows the baby.”

Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3 feet tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes. Capt. Joshua: “This is something that doesn’t happen in Galveston.” Police are waiting for the medical examiner to determine a cause of death. In the meantime a homicide investigation carries on.

The child’s cause of death has not yet been released. Authorities are looking into the case of a boy reported missing in Tennessee whose picture resembles the composite sketch in the case.