River Flooding Impacting Baldwin County

Summerdale, AL (WKRG)

The rain on Sunday could bring more troubles today. Rivers are expected to rise around Baldwin County and parts of northwest Florida.

Near the intersection of Honey Road and Honey Road Extension in the Marlow community, we’re seeing some flooding. I had to move my car back 20 feet in the last ten minutes. Flood water from a very swollen fish river is running over the road. This may get worse as we go on throughout the day. Early this morning the National Weather Service issued an advisory for Perdido River near Barrineau Park that will be affecting Baldwin and Escambia Counties.

The flooding we’ve seen here includes water over the road. It’s at least two feet deep in some parts. The homes where I appear ready for this sort of thing. Most that I have seen are elevated.