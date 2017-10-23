Prominent journalist at radio station stabbed in Moscow

Associated Press Published:

MOSCOW (AP) – Russia’s leading news radio station says its deputy editor-in-chief has been stabbed by an unknown attacker.

Ekho Moskvy, which has often been described as Russia’s only independent news radio station, said on its website Monday that the assailant burst into its studios and stabbed Tatyana Felgenhauer. She is best known for co-hosting a popular morning show.

The station’s editor-in-chief, Alexei Venediktov, tweeted that Felgenhauer has been taken to hospital and her life is not in danger. He said the man has been detained.

Ekho Moskvy’s searing criticism has irked many in the Russian government, and its hosts and journalists have reported death threats previously.

