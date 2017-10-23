Police: Church shooting suspect noted ‘visions,’ ‘voices’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A detective says the man accused of fatally shooting a woman and wounding six other people at a Tennessee church told him he heard voices and had visions.

In Davidson County General Sessions Court, Nashville Police Detective Steve Jolley also testified Monday about a note in the car of 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson referencing a white supremacist’s 2015 massacre at a South Carolina black church, as The Associated Press first reported. Jolley said it read something like, “Dylann Roof was less than nothing.”

Jolley also said Samson told him he didn’t give much thought to race or religion.

This updated photo provided by Metro Nashville Police Department shows Emanuel Kidega Samson. A gunman entered a church in Tennessee on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, and opened deadly fire an official said. Metropolitan Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron identified the Samson. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP)

Samson is charged with murder in the Sept. 24 shooting attack at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Nashville.

A judge sent Samson’s case to a grand jury Monday. Samson didn’t appear.

