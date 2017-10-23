Pascagoula Waterspout Rated an EF-1 Tornado

Related Coverage Viewer Shares Video Outside Of Chevron Pascagoula Refinery

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The waterspout that formed off the coast of Mississippi and moved on land is now rated an EF-1 tornado by the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS in New Orleans, the waterspout moved onshore Sunday and passed across an industrial plant on the east side of Pascagoula.

Officials say there was significant damage found to the roof and walls of a large metal building along with some damage to trailers on the east side of the facility.

One minor injury was reported as a result of the storm, according to NWS officials

NWS estimates the maximum wind at 100 mph, with the tornado’s path length at 1 mile with a width of 100 yards.