ONLY ON NEWS 5: Atmore Murder Victim’s Family Looking For Answers, Justice

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The night erupted in gunfire three months ago in Atmore. One person was killed, another severely injured in a home invasion robbery. The family of Robert Kennedy is still looking for answers.

Inside a back bedroom of a small house on Broad Street, “we removed the carpet,” a crime that has shaken a family to its core, “all the blood was here”.

56-year old Robert Kennedy was gunned down in his Atmore home in what police call a home invasion robbery.

“If a murderer is still loose that means a murderer can still kill,” says Kennedy’s older brother Prince. “Somebody in Atmore needs to step up and turn the murderer in.”

Kennedy’s girlfriend Joi McClammy was also shot that night, she has recovered and is talking to police.

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks tells News Five this is an active and ongoing investigation and he understands the family frustration and need for answers.

“It takes time for anything. We know it takes time,” says Prince, but the waiting and the not knowing is torture. “All we’re looking for is some answers,” says Kennedy’s sister-in-law Frances. “It’s just heartbreaking that we can’t get any answers.”

After the murder, Prince Kennedy found a shirt of his brother’s that he wears often. On the sleeve a simple message. “It says I am my brother’s keeper. So that’s my brother. It’s my brother and I’m concerned about my brother being brutally killed.” For him it’s a promise from one brother to another, not to rest until justice is served.

Investigators say a lot of evidence has been collected and they are waiting for forensic testing to be completed. They are also interested in hearing more from Kennedy’s girlfriend.