News 5 Investigates: Prichard Chase

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Questions remain about what led up to this violent crash Friday in Prichard.

The collision left two bystanders injured when law enforcement officers were trying to track a wanted fugitive.

However, officials with the US Marshals Service insist they were not actively pursuing the suspect, Larry Lett Hall.

“Lett-Hall abruptly turned around in an effort to elude Marshals and took off at a high rate of speed. As they were turning around, Marshals lost sight of the vehicle. Based on this, no vehicle pursuit was initiated,” Marshals said in a statement.

Maverick McCaskill was one of the people injured in the crash and says he is certain it was pursuit.

“I know that it was a chase because it was too many police on the scene,” said McCaskill Friday. “And police should not have been chasing that guy on that little street.”

Multiple witnesses say they say officers on the car’s tail immediately before the crash.

“To me, I think they were chasing him. They said they wasn’t but I think they were. They were coming all down the street together,” said Sam Gilley.

“It was two police cars chasing one car,” said Ben Tanks who was sitting on his porch as the vehicles came down Dial Street.