Milton Homeowner Shoots, Kills Man

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) – A Santa Rosa County homeowner shot and killed a man for the protection of their life and property, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 21. According to a press release, “the caller stated an individual was screaming for help at the front door” and 911 operators reported hearing a gunshot.

Deputies arrived in the 5000 block of Bent Tree Road in Milton to discover a man receiving CPR who was later pronounced dead by EMS. Next to the individual was a bat.

Sgt. Rich Aloy says, “Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes and Crime Scene investigators arrived on scene and began to sort through the evidence. All initial indicators are leading investigators to believe this was an incident in which the homeowners’ use of force was for the protection of their life and property.”

The identity of the deceased male has not been released and Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.