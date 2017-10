Related Coverage Former Mayor Visits Scene of Church Shooting

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The man responsible for a shooting at a Selma church has learned his fate.

James Minter walked into the Oasis Tabernacle Church and shot his girlfriend in the jaw and her one-month-old child in the hand– that’s according to the district attorney.

The shooting happened in September of 2015. Minter was sentenced to 62 years in prison.