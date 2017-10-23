Jeremy Reaves Named Co-Defensive Player of the Week

MOBILE, Ala. – On Monday, South Alabama senior Jeremy Reaves was named the Sun Belt Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Reaves had 8 tackles, a fumble recovery and a late interception in the Jags win over University of Louisiana-Monroe this past Saturday.

“He’s a playmaker, like I told him before he made that interception – big time players make big time plays in big time games – and that’s what he is,” said defensive lineman Sean Brown.

Reaves currently leads the Jaguars with 51 tackles on the year and 5 tackles for a loss. He’s also Top-5 in the Sun Belt in passes defended, fumbles recovered and fumbles forced.

“Not only for our defense, but for our team, he’s probably the statesman for our team,” said head coach Joey Jones. “On the field, he’s probably one of the most instinctive players I’ve ever coached.”