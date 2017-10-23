JCSO: Teen Charged with Making Social Media Threat at Vancleave High School

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A Mississippi teen is charged with making a threat on social media against Vancleave High School, according to authorities.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that a 16-year-old male was charged Sunday with making a cyber threat by posting a picture on Snapchat.

The image allegedly shows him holding a firearm with a caption that said, “don’t come to school Monday,” investigators say.

Authorities were alerted to the threat after the high school principal told them he received the image anonymously.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says the principal recognized the boy and called the Sheriff’s department. Investigators recovered the gun from a Vancleave residence where the boy attended a party Saturday night.

Sheriff Ezell says the weapon appears to be an antique style pistol.

JCSO says the teen is in custody at the Jackson County Youth Court.