Homes Flood in Helena During Weekend Storms

HELENA, Mississippi (WKRG) – A handful of residents are cleaning up their homes after Sunday’s storms. Some homes took in as much as six inches of water.

“Our carpet wasn’t even a week old yet and it was floating around the house yesterday (Sunday),” said Helena resident Regina Ladner.

Flooding isn’t uncommon in the neighborhood, but many residents were caught off guard saying they weren’t expecting so much water in such a short amount of time.

“We expected this during the hurricane, but not yesterday (Sunday),” said Ladner.

Water still filled many streets and front yards Monday morning.